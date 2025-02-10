IIM Calcutta Honors Spiritual Guru Sri M with an Honorary Doctorate

IIM Calcutta has awarded an honorary doctorate to influential educationist and spiritual leader Sri M in recognition of his contributions to society.

A celebrated Padma Bhushan recipient, the 76-year-old was recognized with an Honoris Causa during a well-attended event at the institute's Joka campus, marking a significant moment for IIM-C.

Sri M urged the audience to unlock their potential, underscoring the critical role of human engineering and unity, with IIM-C Director Chatterjee hailing the occasion as a proud instance of honoring inspiring leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)