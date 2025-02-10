IIM Calcutta Honors Spiritual Guru Sri M with an Honorary Doctorate
Sri M received an honorary doctorate from IIM Calcutta for his societal contributions. Known for his spiritual guidance and teachings on human potential, he inspired attendees to focus on both inner and academic growth. The ceremony was a distinguished event celebrating unity and the betterment of humanity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-02-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 20:48 IST
- Country:
- India
IIM Calcutta has awarded an honorary doctorate to influential educationist and spiritual leader Sri M in recognition of his contributions to society.
A celebrated Padma Bhushan recipient, the 76-year-old was recognized with an Honoris Causa during a well-attended event at the institute's Joka campus, marking a significant moment for IIM-C.
Sri M urged the audience to unlock their potential, underscoring the critical role of human engineering and unity, with IIM-C Director Chatterjee hailing the occasion as a proud instance of honoring inspiring leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Anant Nag: Celebrated Kannada Actor Honored with Padma Bhushan
Bittersweet Tribute: Padma Bhushan Posthumously Honors Ghazal Maestro Pankaj Udhas
PR Sreejesh Awarded Padma Bhushan, Honored for Legendary Hockey Career
Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti Dedicates Padma Bhushan to Weavers
Pankaj Patel Honored with Padma Bhushan for Transformative Impact in Lifesciences