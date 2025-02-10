Achievers and Aspirants: A Deep Dive into India's Higher Education Landscape
The NITI Aayog's latest report identifies Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Kerala as achievers in higher education's gross enrolment ratio. Conversely, Chhattisgarh, Nagaland, Jharkhand, and Bihar are underperforming. The report advocates for equitable access and suggests introducing a National Research Policy and reforming state public universities.
- Country:
- India
The latest NITI Aayog report has placed Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Kerala in the spotlight as the top-performing states in the gross enrolment ratio for higher education institutions in the academic year 2021-22. Conversely, Chhattisgarh, Nagaland, Jharkhand, and Bihar lag behind, falling into the report's 'aspirational' category.
The comprehensive document highlights the decade-long growth in GER, noting significant strides by Kerala and Himachal Pradesh. The report also offers insights into pupil-teacher ratios, where Tamil Nadu, Goa, and Karnataka showcase the best standards, while Jharkhand and Bihar need improvements.
As India's higher education landscape evolves, the report calls for a National Research Policy and state-level reforms to bolster equitable access. The report advocates for leveraging state public universities, reinforcing governance structures, and increasing investment in educational infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)