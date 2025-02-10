Achievers and Aspirants: A Deep Dive into India's Higher Education Landscape

The latest NITI Aayog report has placed Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Kerala in the spotlight as the top-performing states in the gross enrolment ratio for higher education institutions in the academic year 2021-22. Conversely, Chhattisgarh, Nagaland, Jharkhand, and Bihar lag behind, falling into the report's 'aspirational' category.

The comprehensive document highlights the decade-long growth in GER, noting significant strides by Kerala and Himachal Pradesh. The report also offers insights into pupil-teacher ratios, where Tamil Nadu, Goa, and Karnataka showcase the best standards, while Jharkhand and Bihar need improvements.

As India's higher education landscape evolves, the report calls for a National Research Policy and state-level reforms to bolster equitable access. The report advocates for leveraging state public universities, reinforcing governance structures, and increasing investment in educational infrastructure.

