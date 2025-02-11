Rajasthan Leads in Perfect Scores: JEE-Main 2025 Results Announced
The JEE-Main 2025 results have been announced, with 14 candidates securing perfect scores. Most top scorers hail from Rajasthan. Over 12.58 lakh students took the exam, held in multiple locations worldwide. A few candidates were flagged for unfair practices, and security was heightened with AI and 5G technologies.
- Country:
- India
In a recent announcement, the National Testing Agency (NTA) revealed that fourteen candidates have achieved perfect scores in the JEE-Main 2025 examination. The majority of these top scorers are from Rajasthan. This prestigious engineering entrance exam saw participation from over 12.58 lakh students across the nation.
Among the top-performing candidates, 12 belong to the general category, with one from the OBC and SC categories respectively. Notably, thirteen of the top scorers are male, and a single female candidate also secured a perfect score.
Security measures for the examination were robust, utilizing AI-based video analytics and 5G jammers. A Central Control Room was established, supported by numerous city coordinators, observers, and flying squads to ensure the exam's integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Criminal Cases Persist Among Delhi Election Candidates Despite SC Directive
Delhi Assembly Election 2023: Wealth and Disparity Among Candidates
GATE, Joint Admission Test (JAM) centres for candidates appearing in Prayagraj shifted to Lucknow amid Maha Kumbh: IIT officials.
Race for IOC Presidency: Candidates' Visions and Plans Unveiled
Tension at BPSC Protests as Police Disperse Candidates