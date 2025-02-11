Left Menu

Rajasthan Leads in Perfect Scores: JEE-Main 2025 Results Announced

The JEE-Main 2025 results have been announced, with 14 candidates securing perfect scores. Most top scorers hail from Rajasthan. Over 12.58 lakh students took the exam, held in multiple locations worldwide. A few candidates were flagged for unfair practices, and security was heightened with AI and 5G technologies.

In a recent announcement, the National Testing Agency (NTA) revealed that fourteen candidates have achieved perfect scores in the JEE-Main 2025 examination. The majority of these top scorers are from Rajasthan. This prestigious engineering entrance exam saw participation from over 12.58 lakh students across the nation.

Among the top-performing candidates, 12 belong to the general category, with one from the OBC and SC categories respectively. Notably, thirteen of the top scorers are male, and a single female candidate also secured a perfect score.

Security measures for the examination were robust, utilizing AI-based video analytics and 5G jammers. A Central Control Room was established, supported by numerous city coordinators, observers, and flying squads to ensure the exam's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

