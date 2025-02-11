Samsung's Galaxy Empowered: Transforming Teaching with Technology
Samsung's 'Galaxy Empowered' initiative aims to upskill 20,000 teachers in India by 2025. The program, focused on integrating technology into education, provides blended learning, hands-on training, and mentorship. Over 2,700 teachers have already been certified through live training sessions since December 2024.
Samsung is set to upskill 20,000 teachers in India under its community-driven 'Galaxy Empowered' program, the company announced in a recent statement.
The initiative aims to enhance educational practices by integrating technology, offering blended learning events, hands-on training, and mentorship opportunities for educators.
To date, more than 2,700 teachers have received certification through live sessions since December 2024, reflecting the program's progress toward its ambitious 2025 goal.
