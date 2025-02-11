Left Menu

Samsung's Galaxy Empowered: Transforming Teaching with Technology

Samsung's 'Galaxy Empowered' initiative aims to upskill 20,000 teachers in India by 2025. The program, focused on integrating technology into education, provides blended learning, hands-on training, and mentorship. Over 2,700 teachers have already been certified through live training sessions since December 2024.

Samsung is set to upskill 20,000 teachers in India under its community-driven 'Galaxy Empowered' program, the company announced in a recent statement.

The initiative aims to enhance educational practices by integrating technology, offering blended learning events, hands-on training, and mentorship opportunities for educators.

To date, more than 2,700 teachers have received certification through live sessions since December 2024, reflecting the program's progress toward its ambitious 2025 goal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

