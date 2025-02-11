Samsung's Galaxy Empowered: Transforming Teaching with Technology

Samsung is set to upskill 20,000 teachers in India under its community-driven 'Galaxy Empowered' program, the company announced in a recent statement.

The initiative aims to enhance educational practices by integrating technology, offering blended learning events, hands-on training, and mentorship opportunities for educators.

To date, more than 2,700 teachers have received certification through live sessions since December 2024, reflecting the program's progress toward its ambitious 2025 goal.

(With inputs from agencies.)