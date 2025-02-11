Left Menu

Boosting Northeast Engineering Aspirations: CSAB's Strategic Push for 2025

The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) is actively promoting the JEE Main 2025 to encourage more students from the Northeast to pursue engineering at National Institutes of Technology. With initiatives like reserved seats, specialised counselling, and multilingual support, CSAB aims to raise awareness and participation in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 11-02-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 23:04 IST
Boosting Northeast Engineering Aspirations: CSAB's Strategic Push for 2025
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) is intensifying efforts to encourage students from the Northeast to enroll in engineering courses. With a dip in interest, CSAB focuses on the 2025 Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main to lure aspirants into the National Institutes of Technology (NIT).

Addressing a press conference at the Kohima Press Club, NIT Rourkela's Professor Anindya Basu, part of the CSAB 2025 Organising Committee, stressed the exam's role as a gateway to top engineering colleges and lucrative careers. Among the expansive 31 NITs nationwide, Basu emphasized their exceptional offerings.

CSAB is tailoring resources for Northeastern students, including reserved seats, special counselling rounds, and multilingual support. This initiative aligns with burgeoning regional trends, such as the growing startup ecosystem and burgeoning fields like AI and machine learning. These efforts aim to boost job prospects and foster economic growth in the Northeast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

 Global
2
U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

 Global
3
Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

 Global
4
High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025