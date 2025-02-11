Boosting Northeast Engineering Aspirations: CSAB's Strategic Push for 2025

The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) is intensifying efforts to encourage students from the Northeast to enroll in engineering courses. With a dip in interest, CSAB focuses on the 2025 Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main to lure aspirants into the National Institutes of Technology (NIT).

Addressing a press conference at the Kohima Press Club, NIT Rourkela's Professor Anindya Basu, part of the CSAB 2025 Organising Committee, stressed the exam's role as a gateway to top engineering colleges and lucrative careers. Among the expansive 31 NITs nationwide, Basu emphasized their exceptional offerings.

CSAB is tailoring resources for Northeastern students, including reserved seats, special counselling rounds, and multilingual support. This initiative aligns with burgeoning regional trends, such as the growing startup ecosystem and burgeoning fields like AI and machine learning. These efforts aim to boost job prospects and foster economic growth in the Northeast.

(With inputs from agencies.)