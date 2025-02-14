Gehlot Challenges BJP To Resume Work on Divyang Universities in Rajasthan
Congress leader Ashok Gehlot urged the BJP government in Rajasthan to restart the halted work on two universities for the disabled in Jaipur and Jodhpur. He accused the BJP of ignoring the progress on these institutions despite the need to improve disabled participation in higher education.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-02-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 19:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Ashok Gehlot has criticized the BJP-led government in Rajasthan for halting the progress on two universities planned for people with disabilities in Jaipur and Jodhpur.
Gehlot highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rhetoric on respecting the disabled, contrasting it with the government's alleged inaction on these educational projects.
The former chief minister pointed out the low representation of disabled individuals in higher education, calling for urgent action to advance these university projects, initially proposed by the previous Congress administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- universities
- disabled
- Jaipur
- Jodhpur
- Ashok Gehlot
- BJP
- Congress
- education
- Divyang
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Prepares for Telangana Elections, Criticizes State Schemes as Infeasible
BJP Leader NV Subhash Criticizes Telangana Schemes, Asserts Party's Election Readiness
Fadnavis Slams Kejriwal Amid Delhi Polls, Predicts BJP Takeover
NCP Criticizes BJP Ahead of Union Budget Presentation
BJP's Chugh Critiques Kejriwal: Poll Tensions Surge Ahead of Delhi Elections