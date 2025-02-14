Unlocking Academic Success: Sleep, Diet, and Stress Management

In the latest 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' episode, aired Friday, top nutritionists advised school students on maintaining healthy eating habits and enough sleep to tackle exam stress. These experts were part of Prime Minister Modi's event aimed at easing anxiety around exams.

Nutrition specialists Shonali Sabherwal, Rujuta Diwekar, and Revant Himatsingka emphasized the role of balanced, home-cooked meals while highlighting the pitfalls of binge eating during stressful periods. The premier event took place at Delhi's iconic Sunder Nursery, marking a shift from the usual town-hall format to a more relaxed setting.

The program also featured notable figures like boxer MC Mary Kom and spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. Upcoming episodes promise insights from Sadhguru on wellness and mental tranquility. The event continues to offer practical advice and reassurance to students and their support systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)