Student Protest Erupts at Jamia: A Call for Boycott Amidst Suspensions

The campus of Jamia Millia Islamia has become the epicenter of a growing protest, catalyzed by the suspension of 17 students. Accusations have flown between the administration and students regarding unauthorised protests. The Left-affiliated All India Students' Association has spearheaded a class boycott set for Monday to support their cause.

The institution has not yet responded to the suspension claims. The uproar follows disciplinary action taken last December against two PhD scholars. The administration justified their actions citing disruptions to academic activities and property damage.

Universities involved in the standoff are mobilizing support, claiming that Vice-Chancellor Mazhar Asif's tenure since October 2024 marked a crackdown on activism. The student activists are pushing for reviewing the disciplinary actions and relaxing campus protest policies.

