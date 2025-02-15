Student Protest Erupts at Jamia: A Call for Boycott Amidst Suspensions
Student unrest intensifies at Jamia Millia Islamia as the All India Students' Association calls for a class boycott following the suspension of 17 students. Controversy stems from the university's disciplinary actions against protesters, triggering a debate on academic freedom and campus activism.
- Country:
- India
The campus of Jamia Millia Islamia has become the epicenter of a growing protest, catalyzed by the suspension of 17 students. Accusations have flown between the administration and students regarding unauthorised protests. The Left-affiliated All India Students' Association has spearheaded a class boycott set for Monday to support their cause.
The institution has not yet responded to the suspension claims. The uproar follows disciplinary action taken last December against two PhD scholars. The administration justified their actions citing disruptions to academic activities and property damage.
Universities involved in the standoff are mobilizing support, claiming that Vice-Chancellor Mazhar Asif's tenure since October 2024 marked a crackdown on activism. The student activists are pushing for reviewing the disciplinary actions and relaxing campus protest policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)