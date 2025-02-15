Left Menu

Student Protest Erupts at Jamia: A Call for Boycott Amidst Suspensions

Student unrest intensifies at Jamia Millia Islamia as the All India Students' Association calls for a class boycott following the suspension of 17 students. Controversy stems from the university's disciplinary actions against protesters, triggering a debate on academic freedom and campus activism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 17:29 IST
Student Protest Erupts at Jamia: A Call for Boycott Amidst Suspensions
  • Country:
  • India

The campus of Jamia Millia Islamia has become the epicenter of a growing protest, catalyzed by the suspension of 17 students. Accusations have flown between the administration and students regarding unauthorised protests. The Left-affiliated All India Students' Association has spearheaded a class boycott set for Monday to support their cause.

The institution has not yet responded to the suspension claims. The uproar follows disciplinary action taken last December against two PhD scholars. The administration justified their actions citing disruptions to academic activities and property damage.

Universities involved in the standoff are mobilizing support, claiming that Vice-Chancellor Mazhar Asif's tenure since October 2024 marked a crackdown on activism. The student activists are pushing for reviewing the disciplinary actions and relaxing campus protest policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025