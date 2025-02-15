Left Menu

BIT Mesra to Continue Pioneering in Research and Technology

CK Birla emphasized BIT Mesra's commitment to nation-building through continuous investment in research and technology. Founded by BM Birla in 1955, the institute recently launched a unique discipline in quantitative economics and data sciences. Plans include a Rs 200 crore investment for new infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 15-02-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 18:49 IST
BIT Mesra to Continue Pioneering in Research and Technology
CK Birla
  • Country:
  • India

CK Birla, speaking at the platinum jubilee of the Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), highlighted the institute's ongoing investments in research and technology as a testament to its nation-building efforts.

The institute, established in 1955 by BM Birla, has evolved over the decades by adapting to educational changes and initiating industry-driven programs, including India's first space engineering department.

Further development plans include a significant Rs 200 crore investment for new facilities, aiming to align with India's goal of becoming 'vikshit Bharat' by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025