BIT Mesra to Continue Pioneering in Research and Technology

CK Birla, speaking at the platinum jubilee of the Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), highlighted the institute's ongoing investments in research and technology as a testament to its nation-building efforts.

The institute, established in 1955 by BM Birla, has evolved over the decades by adapting to educational changes and initiating industry-driven programs, including India's first space engineering department.

Further development plans include a significant Rs 200 crore investment for new facilities, aiming to align with India's goal of becoming 'vikshit Bharat' by 2047.

