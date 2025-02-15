BIT Mesra to Continue Pioneering in Research and Technology
CK Birla emphasized BIT Mesra's commitment to nation-building through continuous investment in research and technology. Founded by BM Birla in 1955, the institute recently launched a unique discipline in quantitative economics and data sciences. Plans include a Rs 200 crore investment for new infrastructure.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 15-02-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 18:49 IST
- Country:
- India
CK Birla, speaking at the platinum jubilee of the Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), highlighted the institute's ongoing investments in research and technology as a testament to its nation-building efforts.
The institute, established in 1955 by BM Birla, has evolved over the decades by adapting to educational changes and initiating industry-driven programs, including India's first space engineering department.
Further development plans include a significant Rs 200 crore investment for new facilities, aiming to align with India's goal of becoming 'vikshit Bharat' by 2047.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Assam CM Celebrates Birthday, Unveils Infrastructure Milestones
Outlay of Rs 1.5 lakh crore towards 50-year interest free loans to states to augment infrastructure: FM.
Union Budget 2025: Enhanced Infrastructure and New Agricultural Scheme Unveiled
Infrastructure ministries will come up with 3-year pipeline of projects to be implemented in PPP mode: FM Sitharaman.
Govt to create additional infrastructure in five IITs; to expand IIT Patna: FM Sitharaman.