Language Policy Clash: Tamil Nadu vs. Union Government

Chief Minister M K Stalin has leveled accusations against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging political blackmail tactics over education funding. During a recent speech, Stalin claimed that Pradhan is withholding funds for Tamil Nadu until the state embraces the National Education Policy (NEP) and the three-language system.

In response to a video featuring Pradhan in Varanasi, Stalin argued that the state's rights are being undermined, as education falls under the concurrent list of the Constitution. He emphasized that the Tamil people would resist being coerced into adopting policies incongruent with their linguistic identity.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai suggested a double standard in the state's opposition to the NEP, pointing out that private schools often follow the three-language system. The ongoing debate has sparked a sharp political divide over language and education policies in the state.

