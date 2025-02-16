Left Menu

Language Policy Clash: Tamil Nadu vs. Union Government

Chief Minister M K Stalin criticizes Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for allegedly withholding educational funds for Tamil Nadu unless it adopts the National Education Policy (NEP) and three-language formula. Stalin asserts that this stance is unacceptable and unconstitutional, while opposing views suggest political motivations behind the disagreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-02-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 12:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister M K Stalin has leveled accusations against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging political blackmail tactics over education funding. During a recent speech, Stalin claimed that Pradhan is withholding funds for Tamil Nadu until the state embraces the National Education Policy (NEP) and the three-language system.

In response to a video featuring Pradhan in Varanasi, Stalin argued that the state's rights are being undermined, as education falls under the concurrent list of the Constitution. He emphasized that the Tamil people would resist being coerced into adopting policies incongruent with their linguistic identity.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai suggested a double standard in the state's opposition to the NEP, pointing out that private schools often follow the three-language system. The ongoing debate has sparked a sharp political divide over language and education policies in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

