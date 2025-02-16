Left Menu

Embrace Life Skills: Vikrant Massey and Bhumi Pednekar's Insights at Pariksha Pe Charcha

Actors Vikrant Massey and Bhumi Pednekar advised students on coping with exam stress and valuing life skills during PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha. They emphasized resilience, visualisation, and identifying strengths, while sharing personal anecdotes and exam tips, urging students to communicate openly with parents and manage expectations.

At the recent Pariksha Pe Charcha event, actors Vikrant Massey and Bhumi Pednekar shared invaluable advice with students facing board exams, highlighting the importance of life skills alongside academics. The event, traditionally an interaction between students and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took place in a more relaxed venue this year—Delhi's Sunder Nursery.

Massey, who found success with the 2023 film "12th Fail", encouraged the practice of visualisation, suggesting students dedicate 10 minutes daily to journal aspirations as a form of manifestation. He cautioned against arrogance over good grades, advocating instead for humility and lifelong learning.

Meanwhile, Pednekar recounted focusing on her strengths during life's challenges, such as the loss of her father early on in life. Emphasizing on perseverance and self-expression, she encouraged students to communicate their career aspirations to parents openly, assuring them that spirituality and a balanced lifestyle are crucial for focus and well-being.

