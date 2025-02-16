Tragedy Strikes Ashoka University: Two Students Found Dead in Separate Incidents

Tragedy has struck Ashoka University as two students were discovered dead in separate, unrelated incidents, according to police reports on Sunday.

The distressing events occurred on Friday night, with a 21-year-old student from Bengaluru suspected of suicide after allegedly leaping off an upper floor of his hostel. Investigations are currently in progress to definitively determine the cause of death, as stated by Station House Officer, Sub-Inspector Kuldeep, in a phone conversation.

In another tragic event, a student from Telangana was found unconscious near the university gate and suspected to have succumbed to cardiac issues. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead upon arrival. The bodies were subsequently taken to a civil hospital for postmortem examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)