Debate over Language Policy Funding in Tamil Nadu

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has requested the central government to withdraw its decision to fund the state only if a three-language policy is implemented. This call comes amidst the long-standing practice of following a two-language policy, as established by a 1968 resolution.

Panneerselvam highlighted the unwavering adherence to this policy by previous AIADMK leaders, including M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. He pointed out that C N Annadurai's decision to exclude Hindi from the school curriculum remains significant today.

He criticized Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's stance to condition funds on a new National Education Policy trilingual requirement, saying it imposes an unwanted change on the state. The ADMK Workers' Rights Retrieval Committee demands an immediate reconsideration and release of funds to Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)