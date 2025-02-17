CBSE Issues Alert on Fake Exam Paper Leak Claims

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a warning to parents and students to remain cautious of false claims on social media regarding the leak of class 10 and 12 board exam papers.

According to officials, the board is vigilantly monitoring these bogus assertions and is cooperating with law enforcement to take action against the culprits. The misleading information circulating on platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) lacks substance and aims to cause unwarranted panic.

The CBSE emphasized that parents should counsel their children to ignore or question non-verified information that might hinder the smooth conduct of exams. For reliable information, stakeholders are encouraged to rely solely on updates from the CBSE's official website and recognized public channels.

