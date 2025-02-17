Left Menu

CBSE Issues Alert on Fake Exam Paper Leak Claims

The CBSE has warned parents and students against false social media claims regarding paper leaks for the ongoing class 10 and 12 exams. The board is monitoring misleading information and collaborating with law enforcement to address these issues. Official sources should be trusted for exam-related updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 15:10 IST
CBSE released official update on English Literature and Language Paper for Term 1 Boards Image Credit: ANI
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a warning to parents and students to remain cautious of false claims on social media regarding the leak of class 10 and 12 board exam papers.

According to officials, the board is vigilantly monitoring these bogus assertions and is cooperating with law enforcement to take action against the culprits. The misleading information circulating on platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) lacks substance and aims to cause unwarranted panic.

The CBSE emphasized that parents should counsel their children to ignore or question non-verified information that might hinder the smooth conduct of exams. For reliable information, stakeholders are encouraged to rely solely on updates from the CBSE's official website and recognized public channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

