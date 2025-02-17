Kerala Schools to Implement New Anti-Ragging Cells
In response to persistent bullying issues in schools, the Kerala General Education Department plans to introduce anti-ragging cells. A panel will propose recommendations soon. Existing measures have proven inadequate, prompting the need for new structures to foster healthier student-teacher relationships and ensure student safety.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-02-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 15:17 IST
- Country:
- India
In a bid to tackle the ongoing issue of bullying in educational institutions, the Kerala General Education Department is weighing the creation of anti-ragging cells in state schools.
General Education Minister V Sivankutty announced that a group of senior officials will soon present a proposal on this initiative. Despite existing disciplinary and protection measures, ragging persists.
The new cells aim to promote positive attitudes among students, improving interactions with teachers. Recent bullying incidents have sparked public demand for increased safety for students.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement