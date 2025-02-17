Left Menu

Kerala Schools to Implement New Anti-Ragging Cells

In response to persistent bullying issues in schools, the Kerala General Education Department plans to introduce anti-ragging cells. A panel will propose recommendations soon. Existing measures have proven inadequate, prompting the need for new structures to foster healthier student-teacher relationships and ensure student safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-02-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 15:17 IST
Kerala Schools to Implement New Anti-Ragging Cells
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to tackle the ongoing issue of bullying in educational institutions, the Kerala General Education Department is weighing the creation of anti-ragging cells in state schools.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty announced that a group of senior officials will soon present a proposal on this initiative. Despite existing disciplinary and protection measures, ragging persists.

The new cells aim to promote positive attitudes among students, improving interactions with teachers. Recent bullying incidents have sparked public demand for increased safety for students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025