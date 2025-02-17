Kerala Schools to Implement New Anti-Ragging Cells

In a bid to tackle the ongoing issue of bullying in educational institutions, the Kerala General Education Department is weighing the creation of anti-ragging cells in state schools.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty announced that a group of senior officials will soon present a proposal on this initiative. Despite existing disciplinary and protection measures, ragging persists.

The new cells aim to promote positive attitudes among students, improving interactions with teachers. Recent bullying incidents have sparked public demand for increased safety for students.

