Left Menu

Tamil Nadu vs. NEP: A Clash over Linguistic Policies

The Tamil Nadu government and its allies, led by the DMK, oppose the National Education Policy (NEP) proposed by the Centre, citing it as a political move that ignores Tamil Nadu's autonomy and linguistic identity. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan defends the NEP, asserting its benefits for multilingual education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newdelhi/Chennai | Updated: 17-02-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 19:56 IST
Tamil Nadu vs. NEP: A Clash over Linguistic Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing conflict over the National Education Policy (NEP) intensifies as Tamil Nadu, spearheaded by the DMK and allies, ramps up opposition activities. The state accuses the Centre of undermining its language rights and threatening funding to coerce NEP acceptance, resulting in a protest slated for February 18.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has dismissed Tamil Nadu's stand as political maneuvering and reaffirmed the government's commitment to NEP implementation nationwide. Pradhan clarified that the policy does not enforce Hindi, but rather encourages multilingual learning, including Tamil, English, and other Indian languages.

The ruling DMK pushes back, accusing the Centre of overreach. They argue that the NEP imposes a trilingual mandate detrimental to Tamil Nadu's linguistic autonomy. AIADMK leaders hold divergent views, while Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin insists the state will not compromise on its educational rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025