Tamil Nadu vs. NEP: A Clash over Linguistic Policies

The ongoing conflict over the National Education Policy (NEP) intensifies as Tamil Nadu, spearheaded by the DMK and allies, ramps up opposition activities. The state accuses the Centre of undermining its language rights and threatening funding to coerce NEP acceptance, resulting in a protest slated for February 18.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has dismissed Tamil Nadu's stand as political maneuvering and reaffirmed the government's commitment to NEP implementation nationwide. Pradhan clarified that the policy does not enforce Hindi, but rather encourages multilingual learning, including Tamil, English, and other Indian languages.

The ruling DMK pushes back, accusing the Centre of overreach. They argue that the NEP imposes a trilingual mandate detrimental to Tamil Nadu's linguistic autonomy. AIADMK leaders hold divergent views, while Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin insists the state will not compromise on its educational rights.

