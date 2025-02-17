Diplomatic Response to Tragedy: Efforts to Aid Nepalese Students in India

Amidst rising tensions after the reported suicide of Nepalese student Prakriti Lamsal at a Bhubaneswar university, Nepal took swift diplomatic action. Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli announced that two officials from the country's embassy in New Delhi were sent to counsel affected students.

In response to protests by Nepalese students over accommodation issues, the Nepalese Embassy, liaising with Indian authorities, assured students of ongoing support. The KIIT University also pledged to provide necessary arrangements for students' accommodation and academic classes to remain unaffected.

This incident sparked not only protests in India but also demonstrations in Kathmandu, with students demanding a thorough probe. Nepalese officials are actively engaging with the Indian government and local authorities to address the incident responsibly and ensure student welfare.

