Diplomatic Response to Tragedy: Efforts to Aid Nepalese Students in India

After a Nepalese student at a Bhubaneswar university allegedly committed suicide, tensions rose as Nepal's embassy sent officials to counsel affected students. The embassy is working with Indian authorities to address the issue and ensure the welfare of Nepalese students, who have protested and sought clarity on their accommodation and academic arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 17-02-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 20:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Amidst rising tensions after the reported suicide of Nepalese student Prakriti Lamsal at a Bhubaneswar university, Nepal took swift diplomatic action. Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli announced that two officials from the country's embassy in New Delhi were sent to counsel affected students.

In response to protests by Nepalese students over accommodation issues, the Nepalese Embassy, liaising with Indian authorities, assured students of ongoing support. The KIIT University also pledged to provide necessary arrangements for students' accommodation and academic classes to remain unaffected.

This incident sparked not only protests in India but also demonstrations in Kathmandu, with students demanding a thorough probe. Nepalese officials are actively engaging with the Indian government and local authorities to address the incident responsibly and ensure student welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

