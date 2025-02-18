Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise Amid Student's Tragic Death in Indian Institute

Two Nepali embassy officers are set to visit an engineering institute in Bhubaneswar after the alleged suicide of a Nepali student in the hostel. The incident has sparked tensions, leading to the eviction of several Nepali students. Prime Minister Oli is actively addressing the issue through diplomatic channels.

Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Two officers from the Nepal Embassy in Delhi plan to visit a private engineering institute in Odisha's Bhubaneswar following the death of a Nepali student on campus, officials revealed on Tuesday. The officers aim to meet with Nepali students who were allegedly evicted from their hostel amid escalating tensions at the institute.

The deceased, Prakriti Lamsal, was a third-year B Tech student at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), according to the registrar. The incident led KIIT authorities to allegedly evict several Nepali students, leaving them at Cuttack railway station without travel arrangements.

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli addressed the issue, expressing concern over the student's death and the eviction. He announced via social media that the government is handling the situation through diplomatic channels. The incident was reported after Lamsal's cousin filed a complaint, alleging that blackmail led to her suicide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

