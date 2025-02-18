Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Nepali Student's Death Sparks Controversy at KIIT

The death of Prakriti Lamsal, a Nepali student at KIIT, has ignited accusations of mistreatment of Nepali students by the institution. Her father, Sunil Lamsal, blames the institute for his daughter's death and alleged mistreatment. The tragedy has raised questions over campus safety for international students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-02-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 11:55 IST
The tragic death of Nepali student Prakriti Lamsal at KIIT in Odisha has led to serious allegations from her father against the institution. Sunil Lamsal contends that KIIT mistreated Nepali students and failed to protect his daughter.

These claims surfaced after the institute evicted Nepali students from their hostel amid growing tensions on campus. The college, accused of negligence, remains silent as investigations continue.

Prakriti's cousin reported a possible suicide and alleged blackmailing by a fellow student. Authorities are probing these claims, with the Odisha government and local police promising justice for the grieving family.

