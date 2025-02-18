IHub-Data Launches AI/ML Training for Aspiring Engineers in Hyderabad

IHub-Data, the Technology Innovation Hub at IIIT Hyderabad, has announced a 24-week training course on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for undergraduate engineering students. The program, funded by the Department of Science and Technology, India, requires students to attend in-person classes at the IIIT-Hyderabad campus every Sunday.

This bi-annual course is particularly designed for meritorious students eager to delve into AI/ML fundamentals. Commencing on May 4, 2025, the course combines theory and hands-on programming to boost students' problem-solving skills. Candidates must be pursuing a four-year engineering degree and live within a commutable distance from the campus.

Applications are open, and interested students must register by April 15, 2025. Only 200 seats are available, so early enrollment is encouraged. IHub-Data, part of the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems, aims to support students by providing focused educational and innovative opportunities in line with IIIT Hyderabad's strategic goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)