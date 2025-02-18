Tragic Drowning Incident at Bikaner School
Three young girls tragically drowned after falling into an eight-feet-deep water tank in a Bikaner government primary school in Rajasthan. The tank's straps broke while they were playing. Despite rescue efforts, the girls were declared dead at the hospital. The victims were identified as Pragya Jat, Bharti Jat, and Raveena.
In a tragic incident, three young girls drowned after falling into a water tank at a Rajasthan government primary school in Bikaner. According to police reports, the incident occurred in Kedli village of Nokha town when the straps of the tank gave way while the children were playing nearby.
The girls, identified as Pragya Jat, Bharti Jat, and Raveena, tragically fell into the eight-feet-deep tank. Nokha Station House Officer Amit Kumar mentioned that it took rescuers half an hour to retrieve the children.
Despite urgent medical attention upon arrival at the hospital, the young girls were pronounced dead by attending doctors, leaving the community in deep sorrow.
