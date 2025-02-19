Left Menu

Amity University Celebrates Class of 2024 Convocation with Distinction

Amity University Madhya Pradesh held its Convocation Ceremony for the Class of 2024, awarding degrees to 828 graduates. The event celebrated academic excellence with medals and awards across various disciplines. Keynote speakers emphasized the importance of ethics, discipline, and societal responsibility for the graduates' future endeavors.

Updated: 19-02-2025 11:41 IST
Amity University Madhya Pradesh marked a significant milestone as it hosted the Convocation Ceremony for the Class of 2024. Held on 15 February 2025, the event witnessed 828 graduates receiving their degrees, accompanied by a sense of grandeur and honor.

The ceremony, presided over by Chancellor Dr. Aseem K. Chauhan, saw meritorious students being applauded with gold, silver, and bronze medals, along with other accolades. Dr. Chauhan emphasized the importance of discipline, hard work, and a positive outlook, reiterating the university's role in empowering students for nation-building.

The celebration featured addresses from distinguished personalities, including Pro-Chancellor Lt. Gen. V.K. Sharma and Mr. John Dawber, focusing on moral values and the essence of curiosity, creativity, and collaboration for success. The university's strides in education were also highlighted, showcasing its modern approach to diverse disciplines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

