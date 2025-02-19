Nepali Students Fearful After KIIT Controversy

Left Menu

Following the alleged suicide of a 20-year-old Nepali student at KIIT, over 1,000 Nepalese students were suspended and asked to leave the campus. After governmental intervention, KIIT authorities apologized and asked them to return. However, students remain fearful due to past mistreatment incidents.

  • Country:
  • India

The aftermath of a tragic incident at KIIT has left many Nepalese students frightened to return to the campus, despite university authorities extending an apology. The tensions arose after the unfortunate demise of 20-year-old Nepalese student Prakriti Lamsal, leading to protests and eventual suspension notices for around 1,000 students.

As unrest unfolded, reports surfaced of students being forcibly removed and left stranded at a railway station without basic amenities. Following official intervention, KIIT asked the students to come back, but lingering fears remain due to prior negative experiences.

The incident has prompted ongoing demonstrations by students and political entities while a high-level investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death and the treatment of students is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

