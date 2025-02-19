Meghalaya Government and USTM Counter Assam CM's 'Fake University' Claims

The Meghalaya government, along with the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), has forcefully rebutted accusations from Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, who labeled USTM a 'fake university.' Government and university officials have demanded evidence to substantiate the claim and defended USTM's credibility as a recognized institution.

Rakkam Sangma, Meghalaya's education minister, emphasized the importance of education in the state and invited any party with serious allegations to present proof. Chief Secretary DP Wahlang reiterated that USTM's degrees are UGC-approved, dismissing notions of fraudulent degrees.

USTM, holding a NAAC A+ grade, highlighted its contributions to education and research since 2011. It called for a factual discourse with Sarma, welcoming inquiries to verify its standards. The institution underlined its adherence to UGC guidelines in conducting its Ph.D. programs and the involvement of experts from top Indian universities in its evaluations.

