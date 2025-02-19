Medical College Faces Ragging Scandal as MBBS Student Assaulted

A second-year MBBS student at Al-Ameen Medical College has accused senior students of ragging and assault, sparking swift action from college officials and law enforcement.

The alleged incident occurred during a cricket match, where the victim was reportedly harassed, asked to perform, and threatened by his seniors. Despite these claims, officials confirmed the student sustained no injuries.

Local authorities, including the Deputy Commissioner, have met with the student to assess his well-being, initiating legal proceedings against four accused individuals. The Medical Education Department has been informed to ensure the student receives the necessary support while the legal process unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)