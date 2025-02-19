Left Menu

Justice for Odisha's Lost Daughter Sparks Nepal-India Diplomatic Dialogue

The Odisha government pledged justice for a deceased engineering student from KIIT, sparking diplomatic discussions between India and Nepal. The incident, involving alleged abuse of Nepalese students, led to protests and intervention by the Nepalese government. A high-level committee is investigating the circumstances surrounding the student's death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-02-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 22:07 IST
Justice for Odisha's Lost Daughter Sparks Nepal-India Diplomatic Dialogue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic death of a young engineering student from Odisha's Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has intensified diplomatic interactions between India and Nepal. Described as a 'daughter of Odisha,' her case has prompted the Odisha government to ensure justice is served, following allegations of abuse by the institution's staff.

In light of the incident, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has assured Nepal that all necessary measures will be taken to safeguard Nepalese students and probe the circumstances of the death. This assurance was conveyed to visiting Nepalese embassy officials after Nepal PM K P Sharma Oli's intervention.

The Odisha government has established a high-level committee to investigate the matter thoroughly. Although KIIT authorities have apologized and asked Nepalese students to return, tensions remain high on campus, with student protests demanding justice. Authorities are committed to legal and administrative actions based on the committee's findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025