Justice for Odisha's Lost Daughter Sparks Nepal-India Diplomatic Dialogue

The tragic death of a young engineering student from Odisha's Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has intensified diplomatic interactions between India and Nepal. Described as a 'daughter of Odisha,' her case has prompted the Odisha government to ensure justice is served, following allegations of abuse by the institution's staff.

In light of the incident, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has assured Nepal that all necessary measures will be taken to safeguard Nepalese students and probe the circumstances of the death. This assurance was conveyed to visiting Nepalese embassy officials after Nepal PM K P Sharma Oli's intervention.

The Odisha government has established a high-level committee to investigate the matter thoroughly. Although KIIT authorities have apologized and asked Nepalese students to return, tensions remain high on campus, with student protests demanding justice. Authorities are committed to legal and administrative actions based on the committee's findings.

