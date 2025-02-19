Revolutionizing Education in Arunachal Pradesh: A Bold Vision for 2029

In a substantial move to enhance its educational framework, the Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet has directed the education department to rigorously implement a strategic program dubbed the 'Transformation of Education Landscape in Arunachal Pradesh'. Chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the initiative aims to recondition the state's educational infrastructure and overall learning experience.

The ambitious 'Mission Shikshit Arunachal by 2029' stands as a beacon for educational reform, designed through comprehensive assessments and field research. The mission pledges to overhaul the infrastructure, empower teachers with innovative teaching strategies, and optimize human resources while ensuring quality education for every child.

Key objectives include abolishing single-teacher schools, enhancing digital infrastructure, and instituting a transparent online system for teacher transfers. Additionally, the plan targets crucial improvements in foundational literacy, cent per cent pass rates in Class 10 exams, and the introduction of a holistic curriculum from grades 1-12, with a robust teacher training mechanism.

(With inputs from agencies.)