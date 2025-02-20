Revolutionizing Commerce Education: IIC Lakshya Partners with Nergy Vidya

In a significant move to bolster commerce education, the Indian Institute of Commerce Lakshya has teamed up with Nergy Vidya, an edtech platform endorsed by the Government of India. Their joint mission is to launch an experiential curriculum that tackles the longstanding lack of practical skill training in the sector.

The new program, spearheaded by IIC Lakshya alongside Nergy Vidya's government-supported modules, includes simulations, case studies, and compliance frameworks. It aims to equip students with the skills needed for major exams such as CA, ACCA, and CPA, while also readying them for international finance careers.

Founder and Managing Director of IIC Lakshya, Mr. Orwell Lionel, expressed that the collaboration accelerates their vision to place graduates in top global firms. Since its inception in 2011, IIC Lakshya has become Kerala's largest commerce educator, emphasizing holistic growth and industry-relevant learning for its students.

