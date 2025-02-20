JAC Cancels Exam after Paper Leaks on Social Media
The Jharkhand Academic Council canceled the class 10 board exams for Hindi and Science after the papers were leaked and shared online. Scheduled re-examinations will be announced later. These cancellations affect over 7.84 lakh students enrolled for exams amid heightened security across the state.
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) announced the cancellation of class 10 board exams for Hindi and Science subjects following the alleged leak of exam papers on social media platforms.
The decision came after the Hindi exam, conducted on February 18, and the Science exam, scheduled for Thursday, were compromised.
The JAC assured that re-examinations would be scheduled, impacting over 7.84 lakh students who are enrolled for both class 10 and 12 exams, currently being held under tight security statewide.
