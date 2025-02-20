Left Menu

JAC Cancels Exam after Paper Leaks on Social Media

The Jharkhand Academic Council canceled the class 10 board exams for Hindi and Science after the papers were leaked and shared online. Scheduled re-examinations will be announced later. These cancellations affect over 7.84 lakh students enrolled for exams amid heightened security across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 20-02-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 16:52 IST
JAC Cancels Exam after Paper Leaks on Social Media
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) announced the cancellation of class 10 board exams for Hindi and Science subjects following the alleged leak of exam papers on social media platforms.

The decision came after the Hindi exam, conducted on February 18, and the Science exam, scheduled for Thursday, were compromised.

The JAC assured that re-examinations would be scheduled, impacting over 7.84 lakh students who are enrolled for both class 10 and 12 exams, currently being held under tight security statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025