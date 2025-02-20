JAC Cancels Exam after Paper Leaks on Social Media

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) announced the cancellation of class 10 board exams for Hindi and Science subjects following the alleged leak of exam papers on social media platforms.

The decision came after the Hindi exam, conducted on February 18, and the Science exam, scheduled for Thursday, were compromised.

The JAC assured that re-examinations would be scheduled, impacting over 7.84 lakh students who are enrolled for both class 10 and 12 exams, currently being held under tight security statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)