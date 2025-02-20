Jharkhand Exam Scandal: Board Exams Cancelled After Paper Leak

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) made the decision to cancel the class 10 board exams for Hindi and Science subjects due to alleged question paper leaks that surfaced on social media.

The controversial Hindi exam took place on February 18, while the Science paper was initially set for Thursday. The JAC's announcement came after viral rumors and a notice from the governing body declaring the examinations void.

BJP chief Babulal Marandi criticized the government for the fiasco, demanding resignations from the Education Minister and JAC chairman, along with a call for a CBI investigation to address this unprecedented breach in examination security.

