Jharkhand Exam Scandal: Board Exams Cancelled After Paper Leak

The Jharkhand Academic Council canceled class 10 Hindi and Science board exams following alleged paper leaks that spread on social media. Re-examinations will be scheduled, and a report is awaited from Koderma. BJP leader Babulal Marandi calls for resignations and a CBI inquiry into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 20-02-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 18:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) made the decision to cancel the class 10 board exams for Hindi and Science subjects due to alleged question paper leaks that surfaced on social media.

The controversial Hindi exam took place on February 18, while the Science paper was initially set for Thursday. The JAC's announcement came after viral rumors and a notice from the governing body declaring the examinations void.

BJP chief Babulal Marandi criticized the government for the fiasco, demanding resignations from the Education Minister and JAC chairman, along with a call for a CBI investigation to address this unprecedented breach in examination security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

