USTM Chancellor Arrested for Exam Fraud Scandal

In a significant development, Mahbabul Haque, the Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM), was arrested on charges of facilitating cheating in exams. The arrest took place after a court hearing late on Saturday in Assam's Sribhumi district.

Haque, alongside five teachers from a Pathakandi school, is reported to have assured students from various districts of unfair means to excel in their Class-12 CBSE board exams. They have all been remanded to 14 days in judicial custody.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused Haque of being part of a larger network involved in exam fraud, extending beyond CBSE exams to medical entrance exams. Haque's controversial past, including a fraudulent OBC certificate and flood allegations, adds complexity to the case.

