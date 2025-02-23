USTM Chancellor Arrested for Exam Fraud Scandal
Mahbabul Haque, USTM Chancellor, was arrested along with five teachers for allegedly promising students the unfair advantage of cheating in exams. The arrests stemmed from reports of fraudulent activities in Pathakandi, involving high school exams. Haque, previously embroiled in fraud controversies, remains in judicial custody pending further investigation.
In a significant development, Mahbabul Haque, the Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM), was arrested on charges of facilitating cheating in exams. The arrest took place after a court hearing late on Saturday in Assam's Sribhumi district.
Haque, alongside five teachers from a Pathakandi school, is reported to have assured students from various districts of unfair means to excel in their Class-12 CBSE board exams. They have all been remanded to 14 days in judicial custody.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused Haque of being part of a larger network involved in exam fraud, extending beyond CBSE exams to medical entrance exams. Haque's controversial past, including a fraudulent OBC certificate and flood allegations, adds complexity to the case.
