CBSE Introduces Biannual Exam Option for Class 10 Students

Starting in 2026, CBSE Class 10 students can opt to take their board exams twice within a single academic session, choosing from two editions available in February and May, officials announced Tuesday.

This change, endorsed by the Central Board of Secondary Education, seeks to alleviate the pressure of high-stakes exams, in line with the National Education Policy's recommendations. Students can attempt both exams to boost their scores or stick to one, maximizing flexibility.

The official draft of these exam protocols was approved and made available for public feedback until March 9, prior to final implementation. Notably, exam fees will be calculated for both attempts, and all exams will encompass the full syllabus, serving as supplementary assessments without additional exams offered.

(With inputs from agencies.)