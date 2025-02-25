Left Menu

Mandatory Telugu Education: Telangana's Bold Initiative

The Telangana government is making Telugu a compulsory subject for students in classes 1-10 across various board schools from the 2025-26 academic year. The initiative, backed by legislation from 2018, seeks to enhance cultural preservation and education, ensuring the language receives due emphasis in school curricula.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-02-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 23:50 IST
In a decisive move for cultural preservation and educational reform, the Telangana government has mandated the study of Telugu as a compulsory subject for students from classes 1 to 10. This requirement applies to schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, IB, and other boards, set to commence in the 2025-26 academic year.

The 2018 Telangana (Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Telugu in Schools) Act laid the groundwork for this initiative, aiming to foster greater emphasis on Telugu language education. However, its full implementation faltered under the previous government due to unspecified challenges.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the current government has revived the mandate, introducing 'Simple Telugu' textbook 'Vennela' for CBSE and other board exams, focusing on accommodating students whose mother tongue is not Telugu.

