Mandatory Telugu Education: Telangana's Bold Initiative
The Telangana government is making Telugu a compulsory subject for students in classes 1-10 across various board schools from the 2025-26 academic year. The initiative, backed by legislation from 2018, seeks to enhance cultural preservation and education, ensuring the language receives due emphasis in school curricula.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move for cultural preservation and educational reform, the Telangana government has mandated the study of Telugu as a compulsory subject for students from classes 1 to 10. This requirement applies to schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, IB, and other boards, set to commence in the 2025-26 academic year.
The 2018 Telangana (Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Telugu in Schools) Act laid the groundwork for this initiative, aiming to foster greater emphasis on Telugu language education. However, its full implementation faltered under the previous government due to unspecified challenges.
Under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the current government has revived the mandate, introducing 'Simple Telugu' textbook 'Vennela' for CBSE and other board exams, focusing on accommodating students whose mother tongue is not Telugu.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Telangana
- Telugu
- education
- compulsory
- schools
- CBSE
- ICSE
- language
- initiative
- government
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Crackdown: Unveiling Scams in Urdu Schools
Education Department Pushes NCAA and Schools to Revoke Transgender Titles
Championing Values: Sudha Murty's Call for Storytelling in Schools
Denver Public Schools Takes Legal Stand Against ICE Presence
CBSE Board Exams Kick Off with 42 Lakh Students