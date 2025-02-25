Mandatory Telugu Education: Telangana's Bold Initiative

In a decisive move for cultural preservation and educational reform, the Telangana government has mandated the study of Telugu as a compulsory subject for students from classes 1 to 10. This requirement applies to schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, IB, and other boards, set to commence in the 2025-26 academic year.

The 2018 Telangana (Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Telugu in Schools) Act laid the groundwork for this initiative, aiming to foster greater emphasis on Telugu language education. However, its full implementation faltered under the previous government due to unspecified challenges.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the current government has revived the mandate, introducing 'Simple Telugu' textbook 'Vennela' for CBSE and other board exams, focusing on accommodating students whose mother tongue is not Telugu.

(With inputs from agencies.)