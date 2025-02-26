Kolkata Municipality Reverses Controversial Holiday Changes

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) faced a significant backlash after an official in its education department altered holiday schedules without permission. The changes involved canceling the Vishwakarma Puja holiday and extending the Eid ul Fitr break to two days for this year.

The KMC's municipal commissioner quickly responded by show-causing the responsible officer, leading to the memorandum's cancellation through a corrigendum. It was stated that the initial notice contained "inadvertent typographical mistakes."

The municipal commissioner assured that the holiday list for Hindi medium KMCP schools was released without proper authorization and emphasized that the issue would be resolved according to state government regulations. An official investigation is underway, with a corrected holiday list expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)