Left Menu

Kolkata Municipality Reverses Controversial Holiday Changes

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation show-caused an official for unauthorized changes in holiday allocations for Vishwakarma Puja and Eid ul Fitr in Hindi medium schools. The memorandum has been canceled, and corrective action is underway. A revised order aligning with state guidelines is forthcoming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-02-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 17:40 IST
Kolkata Municipality Reverses Controversial Holiday Changes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) faced a significant backlash after an official in its education department altered holiday schedules without permission. The changes involved canceling the Vishwakarma Puja holiday and extending the Eid ul Fitr break to two days for this year.

The KMC's municipal commissioner quickly responded by show-causing the responsible officer, leading to the memorandum's cancellation through a corrigendum. It was stated that the initial notice contained "inadvertent typographical mistakes."

The municipal commissioner assured that the holiday list for Hindi medium KMCP schools was released without proper authorization and emphasized that the issue would be resolved according to state government regulations. An official investigation is underway, with a corrected holiday list expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025