Teacher Suspended Over Derogatory Remarks on Bihar

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has taken disciplinary action against a primary teacher who is currently on probation following her posting in Jehanabad district, Bihar. The teacher was suspended for making derogatory remarks about the region and its people.

A video allegedly showing the teacher making these remarks circulated widely on social media, although its authenticity could not be independently verified by PTI. The KVS regional office in Patna cited the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, as the basis for the suspension.

In response to the incident, the teacher has been asked to report to KVS Mashrakh in Saran district. Local authorities in Jehanabad have also issued a statement on this matter. The teacher reportedly expressed reluctance to work in Bihar, preferring other regions like Kolkata and Ladakh.

