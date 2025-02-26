Left Menu

Pope Francis Shows Improvement Amid Double Pneumonia Battle

Pope Francis continues to show slight improvement in his health condition as he battles double pneumonia. The Vatican stated he remains in guarded condition but is stable, as he continues to receive oxygen and show no further respiratory crises. The Argentinian community in Rome prays for his recovery.

Updated: 26-02-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 23:32 IST
Pope Francis is experiencing a slight improvement in his medical condition as he remains hospitalized for double pneumonia, according to the Vatican's latest update. This marks the 13th night for the 88-year-old pontiff at Rome's Gemelli hospital, the longest of his papacy.

Despite the resolved mild kidney insufficiency and no further respiratory crises reported, the Vatican emphasized the pontiff's prognosis is still guarded. However, he has been alert, eating normally, and moving about his hospital room.

Argentinians in Rome have gathered to pray for the pope's recovery, acknowledging his leadership not only within the Catholic Church but also on the political stage. Meanwhile, Vatican operations continue, with the pope occasionally working from the hospital.

