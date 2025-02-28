Chitkara University Honors Thumbay Moideen with Honorary PhD

Chitkara University recently granted an honorary PhD to Mr. Thumbay Moideen, the visionary behind Thumbay Group. The prestigious ceremony took place on February 27, 2025, acknowledging Mr. Moideen's pivotal contributions to healthcare and societal transformation. Attendees included leaders from various sectors.

Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, emphasized Mr. Moideen's alignment with the university's core values, citing his dedication to healthcare and education as inspiring to all. Dr. Ashok K. Chitkara, Chancellor, lauded Mr. Moideen's entrepreneurial journey as a source of inspiration for students.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Moideen expressed gratitude and dedicated the award to his team. His work through Thumbay Group has significantly improved healthcare access worldwide. The event underlines Chitkara University's commitment to leadership and innovation, inspired by figures like Mr. Moideen.

(With inputs from agencies.)