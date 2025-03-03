Left Menu

AssessCurve.ai: Revolutionizing India's Education with Gen AI

AssessCurve.ai, launched by CurveAi, is India's first Gen AI-enabled educational platform addressing the needs of students, teachers, schools, and parents. It promises a collaborative, data-driven learning environment and aligns with NEP 2024. With more than 10,000 students enrolled, the platform aims to integrate seamlessly with existing educational structures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 03-03-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 12:47 IST
AssessCurve.ai: Revolutionizing India's Education with Gen AI
  • Country:
  • India

CurveAi has introduced AssessCurve.ai, India's pioneering Gen AI-powered educational platform aimed at transforming the academic landscape. Over 10,000 students have already joined, benefiting from a system that enhances collaboration among stakeholders, while complying with the National Education Policy 2024.

AssessCurve.ai offers distinct advantages to schools, teachers, students, and parents. Schools can monitor talent and improve outcomes with AI-driven insights. Teachers benefit from automated tasks, freeing them for personalized teaching. Students enjoy tailored learning paths and exam preparation, with parents gaining transparent insights into their child's progress.

Founded to resolve challenges in the existing education system, AssessCurve.ai focuses on integration rather than competition, aiming for seamless collaboration with traditional educational structures. Backed by recent capital funding, the platform is poised to become a cornerstone in India's education sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025