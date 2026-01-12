Left Menu

Revolutionizing Education: AI Tutors Offering Personalized Learning at Scale in India

By 2026, India's tutoring landscape will shift towards AI-driven personalized attention to address the gaps left by mass livestream classes. This shift focuses on outcome-based, individualized learning experiences, making education more affordable and accessible for students, as demonstrated by Edza AI's initiatives in JEE and NEET exam preparation.

Updated: 12-01-2026 11:12 IST
Will Tuitions Be Replaced in 2026? EDZA AI Launches JEE/NEET Tutors. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant shift within India's educational landscape, the focus is moving from massive edtech livestreams to personalized AI-driven tutoring by 2026. As students struggle for attention in large online classrooms, the introduction of AI tools, like Edza AI, aims to offer individualized learning experiences tailored to meet each student's unique needs and learning pace. This change seeks to bridge the gap between costly personal tutoring and impersonal mass teaching sessions, promising a more affordable and accessible solution for learners nationwide.

During exam preparation, traditional livestream classes often cater to thousands of students simultaneously, posing challenges such as a lack of personal interaction and customized feedback. However, AI-powered platforms like Edza AI provide a promising alternative. By utilizing adaptive assessment systems, personalized feedback loops, and innovative features like voice-call tutoring and 'AI Shorts,' these platforms emphasize outcome-focused learning. Edza AI exemplifies this model, expanding its services to include JEE and NEET exam preparations, thereby reaching over 30,000 students from multiple educational boards in India.

This evolution in edtech indicates not an end to tuition as we know it, but a transformation. While AI systems take on routine tasks like revisiting weak areas and generating targeted practice, human tutors can concentrate on high-level mentorship and emotional support. As AI tutoring becomes more prevalent and economically viable, the demand for consistent and effective personal education solutions is expected to grow, reshaping how students in India receive tutoring and support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

