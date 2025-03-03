Africa’s Young Scholars to Tackle Urgent Challenges at HSRC’s 19th AYGS Conference

The Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) is set to host the 19th Africa Young Graduates and Scholars (AYGS) Conference, a significant gathering aimed at fostering research-based solutions to Africa’s pressing challenges. The conference, held in collaboration with the University of Mpumalanga (UMP), will take place from 4 to 6 March 2025 at UMP’s Mbombela campus.

Under the theme “Enabling Africa’s Inclusive and Sustainable Development: Challenges and Opportunities,” the conference will bring together over 100 young and emerging scholars, policymakers, and practitioners from across Africa. The event will serve as a platform for critical engagement, knowledge-sharing, and solution-driven discussions focused on Africa’s development trajectory.

A Platform for Africa’s Next Generation of Leaders

Dr. Sabelo Gumedze, Executive Head of the HSRC’s Africa Institute of South Africa (AISA), emphasized the importance of the conference in shaping Africa’s future. “We are excited to provide a space for young African scholars to engage meaningfully in dialogue, research, and policy development. The AYGS Conference has the potential to contribute significantly to Africa’s sustainable growth and development,” he stated.

Similarly, UMP’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Research and Innovation, Professor Aldo Stroebel, expressed the university’s commitment to fostering intellectual engagement and sustainable innovation. “As a partner in this initiative, we recognize the importance of strengthening research capacity, promoting critical thinking, and influencing policy through robust academic discourse,” he said.

Diverse Discussions and Key Focus Areas

The conference will feature dynamic sessions covering a range of topics crucial to Africa’s development, including:

Agricultural sustainability and food security – Addressing challenges and opportunities in ensuring food security across the continent.

– Addressing challenges and opportunities in ensuring food security across the continent. Governance, peace, and security – Examining governance structures and their role in fostering stability and inclusive growth.

– Examining governance structures and their role in fostering stability and inclusive growth. Climate change and the Just Transition – Exploring sustainable environmental solutions and climate action strategies.

– Exploring sustainable environmental solutions and climate action strategies. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Africa’s development – Investigating the role of AI in driving innovation and economic progress.

More than 30 scholarly papers will be presented by researchers from over 15 countries, including Cameroon, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Madagascar, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Bridging the Knowledge Gap

Established in 2005, the AYGS conference is a key research capacity-building initiative designed to cultivate a new generation of African knowledge producers. The event aims to amplify African voices in global discussions while addressing the knowledge production gap on African affairs.

The conference program includes a pre-conference training workshop on policy-engaged research and open science, equipping scholars with the necessary tools to influence policy and practice effectively.

Key Partnerships Driving Innovation

The AYGS Conference is hosted by the HSRC’s Africa Institute of South Africa (AISA) in collaboration with UMP, the National Research Foundation’s (NRF) Future Earth Africa Hub Leadership Centre, the Partnership for African Social and Governance Research (PASGR), and other strategic partners. Their collective efforts will ensure that the conference delivers impactful discussions, fosters meaningful collaborations, and contributes to shaping Africa’s research and policy landscape.

This gathering of young scholars, policymakers, and thought leaders promises to be a catalyst for innovation, research excellence, and sustainable development across the continent.