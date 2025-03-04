Pakistan Poised for Successful IMF Review
Pakistan is set for the first review of its $7 billion IMF bailout program, pivotal in stabilizing the nation's economy amid talks between its finance minister and global lenders.
Pakistan is well-positioned for the initial review of its $7 billion bailout program under the International Monetary Fund, according to Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, speaking to Reuters.
The country's government secured the $7 billion Extended Fund Facility last summer to navigate an economic crisis, a move essential for economic stability and long-term recovery.
Talks with the IMF will be conducted in two rounds, technical and policy level, to review fiscal reforms and policy, as additional discussions for $1 billion in climate financing are underway.
