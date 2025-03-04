Left Menu

Campus Clashes: Jadavpur University Protests Heat Up

Protests at Jadavpur University intensified as students demanded the resignation of West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu following alleged assaults. Violence erupted when students, protesting election delays, clashed with Basu's convoy. Minister Basu reached out to an injured student's family, while university activities faced disruption.

Campus Clashes: Jadavpur University Protests Heat Up
Protests at Jadavpur University continued to escalate on Tuesday over alleged assaults on students, with demands for the resignation of West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu and withdrawal of police complaints.

Amidst the turmoil, Basu reached out to the family of injured student Indranuj Roy, expressing regret over the incident. The protests, sparked by the violent events of March 1, when Basu's convoy allegedly grazed past students, intensified as students demanded discussions on delayed student union elections.

As confrontations between SFI activists and ABVP members worsened, university activities were disrupted with calls for statewide strikes. Basu, injured during the protests, was accused of violence orchestration by students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

