Assam Tightens Rules for Private Universities Amid Security Concerns

The Assam government mandates national security clearance for private universities. The cabinet approved the amendment following USTM's controversial developments. Proposals for new universities and various infrastructure projects were sanctioned aiming at enhancing education and development in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 04-03-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 21:03 IST
The Assam government has announced that any private university looking to operate within the state must obtain national security clearance beforehand, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. This decision comes in response to incidents involving the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM).

In a press conference subsequent to a cabinet meeting, Sarma stated the university must align with secular principles and refrain from conversion activities. Additionally, the Assam Private Universities Act 2007 will receive amendments to enforce these new guidelines.

Further approvals included the establishment of two universities in Assam, the naming of a region in honor of Ratan Tata, and the promotion of bamboo in construction. Flood management projects and policies to bolster the technology and pharmaceutical sectors were also ratified.

