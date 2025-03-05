Campus Crisis: Unrest and Demands at Jadavpur University

Protests at Jadavpur University persisted for a third day on Wednesday as students demanded action in response to alleged assaults on campus. Emotions boiled over as students held a firm 4 PM deadline for interim vice-chancellor Bhaskar Gupta, who was admitted to hospital, stalling the confrontation.

The student body criticized Gupta for his perceived indifference, as tensions soared over injury claims linked to education minister Bratya Basu's car. Ultra-left student groups and the state Congress joined the protests, amplifying calls to address police actions and secure justice for affected students.

With the situation stemming from a March 1 incident involving Basu's convoy and injured students, the protesters remain determined to pressure university officials and demand funding for medical expenses, commitment to dialogue, and ministerial resignations.

(With inputs from agencies.)