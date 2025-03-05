MoUs worth Rs 15,000 cr signed on the first day of semiconductor conference

Left Menu

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 05-03-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 21:55 IST
Agreements indicating a potential investment of nearly Rs 15,000 crore, including proposals from foreign firms, in Gujarat were signed on the first day of a mega semiconductor conference here on Wednesday, a senior government official said.

Of these agreements, NextGen alone pledged to set up a facility with an investment of Rs 10,000 crore, said the official.

The three-day Gujarat SemiConnect Conference began at Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre in the state capital Gandhinagar.

''Various MoUs (Memorandums of Understanding) indicating a potential investment of Rs 15,000 crore in the semiconductor sector in Gujarat were signed between stakeholders, including the state government, on the first day of the conference'' said Principal Secretary (Department of Science and Technology) Mona Khandhar.

At the inaugural event, US electronics manufacturing company Jabil India signed an MoU with the Gujarat government for setting up a silicon photonics manufacturing factory with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore, said Khandhar.

An MoU was signed between Tata Electronics and IIT Gandhinagar for skill enhancement in the field of semiconductors, said a government release.

A tripartite agreement was inked between Tata Electronics, Taiwanese firms PSMC and Himax Technologies for an upcoming semiconductor chip manufacturing facility of the Indian company at Dholera town in Ahmedabad district.

Another agreement was signed with Taiwan Surface Mounting Technology (TSMT) to set up a new Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) unit in Gujarat with an investment of over Rs 500 crore. About 1,000 new jobs will be created through this investment, said the release.

During the inaugural event, Kaynes Technology performed a ground-breaking ceremony for its new OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) facility in Sanand, an industrial hub in Ahmedabad district. The plant's main manufacturing line will commence production from January 2026, said the release.

At the event, NextGen signed an agreement with the Gujarat government for setting up a compound semiconductor fab and opto-electronics facility with an investment of Rs 10,000 crore, it said.

During the inaugural event, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel performed ground-breaking for a new hospital, an international school and a fire station to be constructed at Dholera Special Investment Region, said Khandhar.

