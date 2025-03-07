South Korea prepared to freeze new medical student numbers, minister says
South Korea's education ministry said on Friday it had agreed to freeze the number of new medical students at about 3,000 per year in a bid to end a 13-month dispute involving a walkout by trainee doctors and boycotting of classes.
Education minister Lee Ju-ho said, however, that the plan could only go ahead if all of the trainee doctors returned.
