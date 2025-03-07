Left Menu

Eggs, bananas will be given in govt schools six days a week: Karnataka CM

With school authorities stating that giving eggs in midday meals six days a week has improved attendance considerably, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced that his government will continue to invest Rs 1,500 crore in the coming year too.Presenting the budget in the Assembly, he said, Eggsbananas being given to 53 lakh schoolchildren two days a week to mitigate malnutrition among them has been extended to six days a week with support from the Azim Premji Foundation at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore.

With school authorities stating that giving eggs in midday meals six days a week has improved attendance considerably, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced that his government will continue to invest Rs 1,500 crore in the coming year too.

Presenting the budget in the Assembly, he said, ''Eggs/bananas being given to 53 lakh schoolchildren two days a week to mitigate malnutrition among them has been extended to six days a week with support from the Azim Premji Foundation at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore. This programme will be continued in 2025-26.'' He also said ragi health powder mixed with hot milk, which was distributed to schoolchildren three days a week, will be extended to five days a week with a total cost of Rs 100 crore. While 25 per cent of this project cost will be borne by the state government, the rest will be supported by Shri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust, which will be donating Sai Sure ragi powder mix, added the CM.

Siddaramaiah said under the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, an expenditure of Rs 46 crore will be made to provide new kitchen utensils and to modernise kitchens in 16,347 schools in the state.

