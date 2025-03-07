Left Menu

Mission Shikshit Arunachal 2029: A Vision for Educational Reform

Arunachal Pradesh's government aims to strengthen elementary education through the 'Mission Shikshit Arunachal 2029' initiative. Education Minister Passang Dorjee Sona called for non-interference in teacher matters, citing political will as a crucial factor. The plan includes capacity building, infrastructure improvement, and fostering inter-departmental collaboration.

  Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh is taking decisive steps to overhaul its educational landscape with the launch of 'Mission Shikshit Arunachal 2029'. Spearheaded by Education Minister Passang Dorjee Sona, the initiative aims to address systemic issues by enhancing teacher capacity, infrastructure, and reducing political interference in education.

Minister Sona stressed the importance of political will and collaboration in achieving educational reform. During an assembly session, he highlighted the dismal state of education in the region, citing a lack of resources and competence as primary obstacles. The mission-driven approach focuses on strengthening foundational education to elevate overall state performance.

With the backdrop of the recent National Achievement Survey results, the roadmap's key pillars include competency-driven learning, infrastructure development, and optimal human resource deployment. The education department has also committed to transparency in teacher transfers and fostered stakeholder engagement through various conclaves and educational tours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

