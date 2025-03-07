Innovative Steps in Education: Mizoram's Leap Towards Progress

During a recent visit to Siaha town, Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh emphasized the potential for the state to achieve greater progress through advanced learning tools and opportunities for students. An official statement highlighted his remarks on the importance of embracing innovation in education.

Singh distributed smart boards to six schools as part of a CSR initiative by Numaligarh Refinery Limited, alongside contributions from ITI Ltd. and Living Thoughts Organisation. These efforts aim to enhance educational infrastructure in the state's remote and rural areas.

The Governor advocated for a broader educational focus, beyond exam preparations, to include instilling values and life skills in students. He called on officials and the public alike to embrace new technologies to foster growth and progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)