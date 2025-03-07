Controversy Over JMI's Decision to Drop Exam Centre in Thiruvananthapuram

Jamia Millia Islamia University's decision to exclude Thiruvananthapuram as an examination center has been labeled 'extremely short-sighted' by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. He suggests this move will disadvantage many students.

Tharoor, representing Thiruvananthapuram in the Lok Sabha, criticized JMI for acting without explanation, leaving students uncertain about their examination arrangements. 'We had 550 students last year. What about this year?' he questioned.

Promising to write to the JMI Vice Chancellor, Tharoor emphasized national unity, saying, 'This must change. We must think as one country and provide opportunities to all students, including those from the south.'

