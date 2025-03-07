Left Menu

Controversy Over JMI's Decision to Drop Exam Centre in Thiruvananthapuram

Jamia Millia Islamia University has removed Thiruvananthapuram from its exam centres list, sparking criticism from Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Tharoor argues this decision disadvantages students from the south, urging the university to reconsider in favor of national unity and accessibility for southern students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 07-03-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 21:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jamia Millia Islamia University's decision to exclude Thiruvananthapuram as an examination center has been labeled 'extremely short-sighted' by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. He suggests this move will disadvantage many students.

Tharoor, representing Thiruvananthapuram in the Lok Sabha, criticized JMI for acting without explanation, leaving students uncertain about their examination arrangements. 'We had 550 students last year. What about this year?' he questioned.

Promising to write to the JMI Vice Chancellor, Tharoor emphasized national unity, saying, 'This must change. We must think as one country and provide opportunities to all students, including those from the south.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

